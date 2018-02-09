Facebook is reportedly trialling a 'downvote' button

AFTER ROLLING OUT "reactions" in 2016, Facebook is now said to be trialling a "downvote" button for people to more appropriately respond to posts they don't like.



That's according to a report by The Daily Beast, who says the social network's incoming downvote button will have its own place underneath comments, separate from Reactions.



In light of the rumours, Facebook wanted to clarify that it's definitely not a "dislike" button, and said in a statement it is "not testing a dislike button", adding: "We are exploring a feature for people to give us feedback about comments on public page posts."



Facebook also noted that this is only running for a small set of people in the US only.



It's also said that the feature would work different to likes as users won't see how many downvotes a comment has because it's not a user-facing feature. Instead, it's designed to be an easy way to report inappropriate content.



Nevertheless, it's still the first time Facebook has tested anything similar to a "dislike" button, allowing for content that's offensive or relevant to be pushed to down to the bottom of a comment feed.



But as with any Facebook experiment, it might never see the light of day for wider audiences.



Last month, Facebook made its privacy principles public for the first time in prep for GDPR, which will come into effect on 25 May.



Under the GDPR data protection rules, companies such as Facebook will be expected to report data breaches within 72 hours and allow customers to export as well as delete their data.

Published at the beginning of February, Facebook's privacy principles are its rules on how the company handles users' information, and they range from giving users control of their privacy, securing personal information and users' ownership of the data they share on the social network. µ