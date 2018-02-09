Qualcomm reveals list of major phone makers on board with 5G

SNAPDRAGON COBBLER QUALCOMM has revealed a list of major device manufacturers and network operators that are on-board with its 5G launch aims.



All the usual smartphone-flogging culprits you'd expect are on there, including Sony, LG, Asus, Nokia, HTC, OnePlus and ZTE.



The announcement means the above companies have all chosen to be part of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem family, for standard-compliant 5G NR mobile device product launches starting in 2019.



However, you might have already clocked there's one main player in the space who's missing from the list. Yes, Samsung. This is likely because Samsung wants to go solo in its attempt to launch 5G on its flagship devices and pip its rivals to the post.



"Qualcomm Technologies is deeply committed to helping our customers deliver next-generation 5G mobile experiences to consumers, which requires enhanced mobile broadband 5G NR connectivity enabled by 5G NR networks, mobile devices and the Snapdragon X50 5G modem," said Alex Katouzian, SVP and GM, mobile, Qualcomm.

"As evidenced by our work with these distinguished OEMs from around the globe and as we demonstrated in 3G and 4G LTE, Qualcomm Technologies is utilizing our deep expertise and technology leadership to support the successful launch of 5G NR, driving innovation in the mobile ecosystem."

The full list also includes the following OEMs that you're most likely to not care about as much: Inseego/Novatel Wireless, NetComm Wireless, NETGEAR, OPPO, Sharp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Telit, vivo, Wingtech, WNC, Xiaomi and Fujitsu.

Qualcomm says the arrival of 5G is a big deal because it will expand mobile into new spectrum bands and all spectrum types, allowing for enhanced mobile broadband and increasing the overall average download speeds for virtually all smartphone users.



"5G NR technologies will allow for multi-gigabit per second data rates at significantly lower latency than today's network, amongst other capabilities," the firm's release stated.



"These technologies will be critical to meeting the increasing connectivity requirements for emerging consumer mobile broadband experiences such as virtual reality, augmented reality and fibre-like cloud connectivity, as well as enabling new high-reliability, low-latency services."



The 5G compliant announcement hits the news the same day that Qualcomm rejected Broadcom's latest acquisition proposal, which has been described as its "best and final offer".

The chip giant's board of directors unanimously turned down the proposal to acquire all of the firm's outstanding shares for $82 per share, which breaks down to $60.00 in cash and $22 in Broadcom stock.



"The Board has unanimously determined that your amended offer materially undervalues Qualcomm and falls well short of the firm regulatory commitment the Board would demand given the significant downside risk of a failed transaction," Qualcomm's chairman Paul Jacobs said in a letter to Broadcom CEO Hock Tan. µ