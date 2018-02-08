Google slapped with class-action lawsuit over Pixel mic drops

GOOGLE IS facing a class action lawsuit over problems with the original Pixel phone.

Plaintiffs in the case have suggested that Google knowingly sold phones that were defective and that after replacing them under warranty, they were still borked.

Google has admitted there was an issue which was caused by "a hairline crack in the solder connection on the audio codec" which manifested when the phone's temperature raised as the microphone cutting out.

As such it was a random, intermittent fault that was almost impossible to identify quickly. As such, some users in the suit didn't claim during the warranty period and feel vindicated that they weren't going loco.

When the Pixel 2 (particularly the XL version) started to go wrong, Google responded by offering a warranty extension. But for first-gen Pixel users, no such courtesy has been extended, and they're not happy.

Even so, there could well be a similar suit over the Pixel 2 brewing too.

Girard Gibbs LLP is heading up the ambulance chase, and sure enough, it is also spearheading the Pixel 2 action as well.

What's concerning about all this is that on one hand, it's a lawsuit against a company that hasn't been all that unreasonable. But, by the same token, as Google continues its push to become a name in the hardware space, it has now released two flagship devices that are lawsuit worthy.

Action against the well-received Pixel 1 is a little more surprising, as it hasn't been plagued by nearly as many issues as the LG made Pixel 2 XL, which despite being brilliant on paper, has suffered a catalogue of errors.

The crux of the original Pixel case will come down to whether a judge believes that Google was deliberately negligent in not finding the hairline crack. It's not a case of assigning guilt - Google has fessed up to the fault. It's about whether it was malicious or not, and our money is that Google can make that go away pretty easily. µ