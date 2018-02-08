Google's 'Yeti' is reportedly a game streaming service to take on PlayStation Now

GOOGLE IS REPORTEDLY working on a subscription-based games streaming service similar to Sony's PlayStation Now.

According to an article by The Information, the gaming subscription service will be capable of streaming to compatible Google Chromecast devices or, the report claims, to an as-yet-to-be-announced console.

Codenamed "Yeti", the service would be similar to streaming services like PlayStation Now or Nvidia Shield, with users paying a subscription fee to access a collection of games which are run on a remote device and streamed over the internet.

The project is apparently being led by two Google hardware executives, Mario Queiroz, VP of product management, and Majd Bakar, VP of engineering, so it's likely that the project will see the development of new hardware as opposed to just a service over existing Chromecast devices.

The Information's report states that "an early version" of this service was designed to work over a Chromecast, so this could have just been a software test ahead of the development of a standalone console.

Reports state that Google's rumours console has been in development for two years and was supposed to launch for the holiday season last year but delayed for reasons unknown.

Regardless, all signs point to something console-related coming from Google soon. For instance, Google recently hired former long-time Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox exec Phil Harrison, who now reports to Google's SVP of Hardware, Rick Osterloh.

Perhaps there's also a chance of the console linking up to Google Home, the company's home personal assistant rival to Amazon Echo, which went on sale in 6 April last year, offering integration with the Google ecosystem via Google Assistant, currently rolling out to newer Android devices. µ