Twitter joins Pornhub in choking the spread of 'deepfakes'

TWITTER'S TUGGING OFF accounts from its social network that post faked porn videos of celebrities by suspending profiles making use of 'deepfakes'.

For those of you not up-to-date with the latest online pornographic trends - perhaps you prefer leafing through the sticky pages of a faithful grot mag instead - deepfakes is the name given to porn videos that use artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to essentially swap the faces of porn stars with celebrities.

Through the use of easily accessible machine learning tools like Google's TensorFlow, it's possible for porn-lovers to rather convincingly make it look like movie stars have transitioned into the porn world; ironically the opposite is often attempted in the real-world.

For example, a steamy scene between two pornstars could suddenly look like the Harry Potter actors are prodding around with wands and playing with a golden snitch.

And thanks to the rampant nature of the pornography community, an easy-to-use app has sprung up, according to Motherboard, which allows anyone to carry-out the NSFW face-swapping.

These fake videos may seem like the panacea to frustrated movie nerds desperately want to see Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther get it on with a happy-ending guaranteed.

But the tools are being used to create media without the subject's consent, which is not only poor form to say the least, but could also damage the person's reputation and significantly propagate the spread of fake news and online bullying.

"Nonconsensual content directly violates our [terms of service] and consists of content such as revenge porn, deepfakes or anything published without a person's consent or permission," Pornhub, the world's largest website for porn content, told Mashable, as it has moved to block deepfakes.

And Twitter is following suit. While the social network has a pretty loose approach to adult content as long as it's marked as "sensitive content", it has taken a dim view on deepfakes.

"We will suspend any account we identify as the original poster of intimate media that has been produced or distributed without the subject's consent," a Twitter spokesperson told Motherboard. "We will also suspend any account dedicated to posting this type of content."

So anyone who's erected a Twitter profile dedicated to spaffing out faked clips and linking to sites that splurge such content could find themselves in a bit trouble with Twitter's admins and end-up being suspended (and not in a kinky S&M way).

Other content sharing and communications services like Discord and Gfycat have also declared they won't allow the sharing of deepfakes on their platforms.

While PornHub, Twitter and others are attempting to bring deepfakes to a premature climax, we suspect the trend will leave a splash on the porn world that won't be easily swallowed.

There are millions of other sites and services that'll likely keep the dirty trend alive, but at least those with well-endowed websites are taking action.

Furthermore, deepfakes showcases the potential power of AI tech and how it can be quite easily abused if not carefully considered.

And as the development of smart algorithms continues, who knows what other questionable trends it could throw up; today's Cortana could become tomorrow Chairman Cortana of the Glorious Democratic Republic of Windows, where all Apple users are forced to work on multi-platform apps. µ