HP adds privacy-protecting webcam covers to updated EliteBook lineup

HP IS WORRIED about privacy, or so it would seem, as the company's latest EliteBook laptops come with a built=in webcam cover.

Those of you who are paranoid about hackers breaking into your laptop's webcam and snooping, perhaps when you're having an intimate moment with the NSFW parts of the web, may have already covered your webcam with a strip of tape.

But it's not an elegant solution to a problem. HP's take on tape is a simple slider that physically blocks the webcam; there's not fancy pants software or imaging tech here, just a good old-fashioned cover. It's not the first firm to do this as Lenovo also has webcam covers on its laptops, but the two firms seem to be leading the privacy charge here.

The cover comes on refreshed HP EliteBook models comprised 830, 840 and 850 in there default configurations. Opt for a touchscreen and you're all out of privacy protection luck as the bezels on the display are top thin to hold the cover.

The refreshed laptops contain more than just a webcam cover, with the EliteBooks sporting design tweaks that slim down the bezels and a second 'world-facing' microphone that sits on the outside of the laptop's lid to better big up voices when conference calling.

HP is also promising ultrabright displays to make using the EliteBooks under dim lighting a doddle. Speaking off screens, the EliteBooks offer a trio of display sized; 13in, 14in and 15in.

The two larger models will get access to a dedicated graphics card in the form of AMD's Radeon RX 540. All three models will also get Intel's latest eighth-generation quad-core Core i processors as one would expect from 2018 machines.

There's no word on UK pricing, but over in the land of the free the EliteBooks will start at $1,029, which will probably convert to around £900 for buyers in Blighty.

The HP EliteBooks will go on sales sometime this month, but HP hasn't yet revealed when the refreshed models will make the jump over the Atlantic ocean. µ