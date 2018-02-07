Brit phone maker Wileyfox goes into administration

BRITISH PHONE MAKER Wileyfox has confirmed that it's in administration, just three years after making its debut.

The company has yet to make an official statement, but a community manager at Wileyfox has confirmed on Reddit that the London-based firm is in administration.

The administrators will now try to improve their the company's finances or attempt to find a suitable buyer. If that can't be done, the company will be shut down for good.

"Wileyfox Europe Limited is in Administration. Andrew Andronikou and Andrew Hosking are appointed joint administrators and act jointly and severely without personal liability," the community manager, named 'Wileyfox-Jack', said on Reddit.

"As of now I no longer work for Wileyfox, I will still try to provide some support for you but it will no longer be official.

"I'm afraid I won't be able to answer such questions as 'What will happen to my phone that's off for repair.' I will try to answer what questions I can that you ask but I don't have many nor can I provide many answers.

"Today is a sad day not just because I lost my job but because I believed in the Wileyfox brand."

In a subsequent post, Wileyfox-Jack said that staffers at the firm were told the bad news in a meeting on Tuesday, and said that an official statement will be released shortly.

He also confirmed that those with a Wileyfox smartphone unlikely will receive any future OS updates "unless something drastically changes".

Wileyfox, for those unaware (and there's probably a few), first entered the smartphone scene in 2015 with the release of the budget Storm and Swift mobes, which shipped running the now-defunct Cyanogen OS.

The company decided to create its own ROM following the collapse of Cyanogen, and most recently launched the Wileyfox Add-X range, discounted mobes with lock screen adverts.

Oddly enough, Wileyfox's Add-X range is currently listed as Amazon's 'Innovation of the Month'. This not only coincides with the news that the Wileyfox has entered administration, but also with an announcement from Amazon that it's binning lock screen adverts on its Prime Exclusive mobes. µ