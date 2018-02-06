NYPD cops are starting to get their shiny new iPhones for 21st century policing

NEW YORK CITY cops are being issued with their new iPhones, bringing to an end the era of Windows Mobile for the NYPD.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Information and Technology, Jessica Tisch explains: "We're seeing a lot of excitement at the rollout of 600 phones per day, initially in the Manhattan South Patrol Borough with expansion to follow."

The New York Daily News confirms that Bronx and Staten Island officers received either an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, with Brooklyn and Queens to follow.

Previously armed with Nokia Lumia 830 devices, the decision was taken by NYPD to make the switch when Microsoft finally admitted defeat over Windows Phone.

However, the iPhones offer much more than their predecessors with criminal background checks, real-time video streams and even 911 dispatch all being controlled from a single handset which can also play Angry Birds.

"I truly feel like it's the ultimate tool to have as a patrol cop," said Police Officer Christopher Clampitt.

With 911 dispatch actually faster than calls made over the radio, there are already cases of getaway attempts that would have succeeded in the past being hampered by the new, faster acting officer dispatch method.

According to Ms Tisch, response times are down 14 per cent since the introduction of the new phones.

"It's going to act like a force multiplier," said Inspector Anthony Tasso, commanding officer of the NYPD's Strategic Technology Division "You're not just sending it to people assigned to that precinct, but you are sending it to all our phones in that geographical area."

Best of all, the new phones are costing the taxpayer dollar zero, as AT&T is rolling them out gratis as upgrades to their old contracts under the Nokia/Lumia/Microsoft system.

As for the Lumia handsets, they're not going to waste either. They're being securely wiped and sold back to Microsoft.

No, we have no idea why Microsoft would want them either. Nobody else did. Except for Kevin. Ah, how we miss Kevin. µ