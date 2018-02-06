OnePlus slaps down claims it's working on a sequel to the OnePlus X

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus has debunked claims that it's working on a sequel to the OnePlus X.

Earlier this week, rumours circulated about the so-called 'OnePlus X2', which GizChina claimed was to arrive as the successor to 2015's now-defunct OnePlus X.

According to the report, the OnePlus X2 would arrive packing a 5.5in display, Snapdragon 835 internals paired with 4GB RAM and 32/64GB storage, a 3,000mAh battery dual cameras and OnePlus' Face Unlock tech.

The site's source, a 'person aware of the plans', alleged that the device would launch after the OnePlus 6 and would fetch between $235 and $265.

Forget everything you've just read, though, as OnePlus CEO Carl Pei has been quick to deny the rumours, sharing a link to GSMArena's write-up of the rumour alongside, simply, the word "nope".

Pei followed this abrupt denial with a link to an article warning about the dangers of 'fake news', saying: "Fake news is a huge threat to human civilization. Let's all do our part in stopping it."

While there's clearly no OnePlus X2 on the way, the firm is expected to launch the OnePlus 6 early this year.

According to rumours, that OnePlus will shake-up its release strategy and ditch this year's incremental "T" upgrade. Instead, the company plans to release the OnePlus 6 early next year.

Details on the so-called OnePlus 6 remain thin, but reports claim that, much like the Galaxy S8 and iPhone X, the smartphone will feature an "all screen design" with sized-down bezels at the top and bottom. This screen will reportedly measure in at 6in and will pack a 2,880x1,440 QHD+ resolution.

This bigger screen could see the phone's fingerprint sensor ending up in the same bin at the OnePlus 5T, although the report notes that it's more likely that the scanner will be moved to the rear of the phone.

Elsewhere, expect Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor - which is rumoured to also feature inside the Galaxy S9 - to be part of the package. The OnePlus 6 will allegedly be made available in two models, offering either 6GB or 8GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB built-in storage. The handset is expected to ship with a microSD slot, much like the OnePlus 5 before it. µ