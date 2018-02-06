Google opens up Pixel Visual Core camera tech to Whatsapp, Snapchat and more

Pixel 2 XL has had screen problems but now has an awesome camera bonus

GOOGLE HAS enabled its AI photo enhancing software for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for third-party apps.

Pixel Visual Core was first introduced last October for the stock camera only. It uses a secondary chip with AI smarts to adjust your photos to look how you wish they did anyway.

Now, the technology can also be accessed by third-party apps including other cameras and social networks.

Google's AI smarts is a good example of how having its own hardware line (now bolstered thanks to its formal tie-up with HTC) can keep the company ahead of rivals - assuming of course that photography is important to you.

Huawei and its subsidiary Honor have been playing the AI card heavily already this year, with intelligent battery usage at the heart, and with MWC around the corner, expect to see lots more AI coming to phones, as the need to enhance the traditional hardware anymore is becoming negligible for performance.

Response to Pixel Visual Core is mixed, with some raving about their results, and others hardly noticing the difference.

Google terms the technology as HDR+, explaining: "Pixel Visual Core improves image quality in apps that take photos. This means it'll be easier to shoot and share amazing photos on Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat, along with many other apps which use the Pixel 2 camera. All you need to do is take the photo and Pixel 2 will do the rest. Your photos will be bright, detailed, and clear. "

Also included is the RAISR algorithm which makes digital zoom photos look less blurry and soft, once again thanks to some AI cleverness.

Hopefully, these new features represent a further move towards a range that fulfils the promise it has always had after a tumultuous first six months.

The new features will come as a software update which will also add some more sticker effects to the stock camera, to celebrate the Winter Olympics. This should reassure you that the update will roll out quickly - The Games begin this Friday. µ