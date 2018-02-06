Android Nougat becomes the most-popular version of Google's mobile OS

IT'S TAKEN ONLY, er, 18 months, but Android Nougat is finally the most widely-used version of Google's smartphone OS.

Google's latest Android distribution figures, which tallies-up devices connecting to the Play Store during a seven-day period ending 5 February, shows that Android Nougat - versions 7.0 and 7.1 - now has a cumulative total of 28.5 per cent, which puts it ahead of Marshmallow's 28.1 per cent for the first time.

Android Oreo - versions 8.0 and 8.1 - has seen a 0.4 per cent gain compared to last month, which has seen its share edge past one per cent.

Given that the biscuit-themed OS was first released to the public in August last year, this is pretty poor. Especially given that Apple's iOS 11, released in September last year, is running on 65 per cent of iDevices.

However, with MWC just around the corner, there will soon be more devices shipping with Android Oreo out of the box, including the Galaxy S9 and Sony Xperia XZ Pro.

What's more, SamMobile has received confirmation from its sources that Samsung will soon start pushing out an Oreo update for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. The fir is also scheduled to start rolling out the update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus this month, and the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to receive a taste of Oreo shortly after.

Elsewhere in Google's distribution stats, Lollipop has seen its share, er, climb from 24.6 per cent to 25.1 per cent, while KitKat has seen its share of the market tumble slightly from 12.8 per cent to 12 per cent.

Jelly Bean still accounts for 5 per cent of the Android market, while Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread are clinging on to 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent of devices, respectively. µ