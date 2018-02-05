Apple offers free fixes for 'No Service' iPhone 7 problems

APPLE IS OFFERING free repairs for people with iPhone 7 handsets that flat-out refuse to connect to a cellular network due to the so-called "No Service" issue.

Tim Cook's Cupertino crew confirmed that a "small percentage" of iPhone 7 users were experiencing problems with their phone's connections due to a component failure on the device's main logic board. So much for the "just works" missive.

"These affected units were manufactured between September 2016 and February 2018 and sold in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, and the US," said Apple.

"If your device exhibits the symptom described above, Apple will repair your device, free of charge. Your iPhone will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. This program only applies to iPhone 7."

The model numbers affected are: A1660 in Hong Kong, the US and Macao; A1660 and A1780 in China; A1779 in Japan. It looks like European and UK models are free from the problem, but do get in touch with Apple if you've encountered such issues.

Apple's free fix does come with the caveat that you'll need to have purchased the iPhone 7 within the last two years; hardly a challenge as it's a little more than a year old. But it's worth bearing in mind if your iPhone 7 starts playing up closer to September 2018.

Also, butter-fingered customers who've managed to smash the display of their iPhone 7 will need to get that fixed before they can tap into the free No Service repair offer.

Anyone who paid for the repairs will be sent an email informing them they're entitled to a reimbursement. So Apple scores some solid customer service points with that.

Now hardware problems aren't foreign to the Cupertino collective, but lately, Apple seems to be stumbling into all manner of controversy and issues with its iPhones.

There are arguments that Face ID isn't as smart as its cracked up to be and that the £999 iPhone X can't accept phone calls.

Then there's the whole issue of Apple deliberately throttling its older iPhones to stop unexpected shutdowns, though there's a lot of scepticism surrounding this seemingly benevolent move.

And with the Samsung Galaxy S9 on the horizon, Apple may need to pull its socks up a bit if it's to keep the Android flagships at bay. µ