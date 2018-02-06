Honor 9 Lite debuts with Android 8.0, quad cameras and FullView display
Budget mobe looks to take on its big-name rivals
HUAWEI SUBSIDIARY Honor has launched the Honor 9 Lite, a budget mobe that looks to challenge its big-name rivals.
The Honor 9 Lite's big talking point is its cameras, with Honor having equipped the handset with dual-lens 13MP and 2MP cameras on both the front and back.
These dual snappers allow users to capture "unique and professional-style photography", according to Honor, with the two lenses working together to create natural bokeh effects.
Naturally, Honor's "beautification mode" is also included, for making yourself look like a bug before sharing your selfies on Instagram or something.
"As an innovative online smartphone brand for digital trendsetters, Honor has launched the stylish Honor 9 Lite phone to help people capture stunning images no matter the location or background," said George Zhao, president of Honor.
"Offering a smooth user experience, a quad camera and an attractive mirrored surface, the Honor 9 Lite is not just a symbol of style, but a way to capture important life moments in a way that's easier to navigate than ever before."
The Honor 9 Lite improves on the Honor 9's 5.15in Full HD screen with a larger 5.65in 18:9 FullView HD Display that reaches the edges of the glass chassis. This casing, which comes with a 'nano-scale optical coating', gives the handset a mirror-like reflective surface, similar to that seen on the HTC U11.
Underneath this shiny chassis, you'll find Huawei's 16nm octa-core Kirin 659 chipset, alongside 3GB RAM, a 3,000mAh battery and 32GB built-in storage. Thankfully, there's a microSD card onboard, so memory can be expanded up to 256GB.
Elsewhere, the Honor 9 Lite features a baked-in fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack (hooray!), Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and a microUSB charging port. It'll ship running Android 8.0 Oreo, with Huawei's EMUI 8.0 skin plastered on top.
The Honor 9 Lite will be available to buy today for £199.99 from Amazon, Argos, Very, AO.com and John Lewis.
You can also check out our Honor 9 Lite hands-on review. µ
INQ Latest
Leaked NSA hacking tools can target all Windows versions from the past two decades
How about someone makes America's security service secure again
NYPD cops are starting to get their shiny new iPhones for 21st century policing
And it's costing the tax payer nothing (ish)
Theresa May wants to clamp down on online abuse and misogyny
Seems like the first sensible thing a Tory has spouted in 2018
OnePlus slaps down claims it's working on a sequel to the OnePlus X
'Nope', says Carl Pei