Honor 9 Lite debuts with Android 8.0, quad cameras and FullView display

HUAWEI SUBSIDIARY Honor has launched the Honor 9 Lite, a budget mobe that looks to challenge its big-name rivals.

The Honor 9 Lite's big talking point is its cameras, with Honor having equipped the handset with dual-lens 13MP and 2MP cameras on both the front and back.

These dual snappers allow users to capture "unique and professional-style photography", according to Honor, with the two lenses working together to create natural bokeh effects.

Naturally, Honor's "beautification mode" is also included, for making yourself look like a bug before sharing your selfies on Instagram or something.

"As an innovative online smartphone brand for digital trendsetters, Honor has launched the stylish Honor 9 Lite phone to help people capture stunning images no matter the location or background," said George Zhao, president of Honor.

"Offering a smooth user experience, a quad camera and an attractive mirrored surface, the Honor 9 Lite is not just a symbol of style, but a way to capture important life moments in a way that's easier to navigate than ever before."

The Honor 9 Lite improves on the Honor 9's 5.15in Full HD screen with a larger 5.65in 18:9 FullView HD Display that reaches the edges of the glass chassis. This casing, which comes with a 'nano-scale optical coating', gives the handset a mirror-like reflective surface, similar to that seen on the HTC U11.

Underneath this shiny chassis, you'll find Huawei's 16nm octa-core Kirin 659 chipset, alongside 3GB RAM, a 3,000mAh battery and 32GB built-in storage. Thankfully, there's a microSD card onboard, so memory can be expanded up to 256GB.

Elsewhere, the Honor 9 Lite features a baked-in fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack (hooray!), Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and a microUSB charging port. It'll ship running Android 8.0 Oreo, with Huawei's EMUI 8.0 skin plastered on top.

The Honor 9 Lite will be available to buy today for £199.99 from Amazon, Argos, Very, AO.com and John Lewis.

You can also check out our Honor 9 Lite hands-on review. µ