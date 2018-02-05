iPhone X owners complain that their £1,000 smartphone, er, can't accept calls

OWNERS OF APPLE'S iPhone X are complaining that they've spent £1,000 on a smartphone that can't answer calls.

Over on Apple's Support Forums, users are grumbling that they're unable to answer phone calls on their iPhone X because the display doesn't wake up while the phone is ringing, meaning they can't access the 'accept' and 'decline' buttons.

"Whenever I receive an incoming call in my iPhone X, ringtones starts but the display comes on after 6-8 seconds," one user moans. "Whenever I restart my iPhone X the problems gets automatically solved and after 15-20 calls the same problem starts again."

This user added that they attempted to sort the issue by performing a hard reset on their iPhone X, but this failed to fix the problem.

Another user notes that many of their colleagues and friends are also experiencing the issue, as well as a problem with the proximity sensor while on a call.

"Most of iPhone X users are facing these issues including my friends and colleagues. There is also another issue I found with proximity sensor while in a call. The display doesn't come back on even when I take away the phone from my ears while on call," the user explained.

The Financial Times, which first received word of the glitch, received word from Apple that it is "looking into these reports". However, the firm didn't say what is causing the problem, nor when it likely will be fixed.

News of this latest iPhone glitch comes just days after it was reported that Apple could be nixing plans for any significant updates to iOS this year, instead opting to get stability and security right.

More radical overhauls of things like the home screen experience and the Mail app, which were in progress, will be held back to 2019 in favour of improving reliability with iOS 12, according to reports. µ