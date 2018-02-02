LG settles class-action lawsuit over 'bootloop' issue plaguing its smartphones

PHONE MAKER LG has settled a class-action lawsuit related to a 'bootloop' issue plaguing its G4, V10, V20, Nexus 5X, and G5 smartphones.

The lawsuit, filed last year, claims that the aforementioned devices suffered an issue that saw them "reset in an infinite loop, get hot, and shut off when it runs out of battery".

It was initially just the LG G4 and V10 that were thought to be at fault, but the suit was later expanded to cover the Nexus 5X, the LG G5, and the LG V20.

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed in California, had claimed that he was on his third LG G4, which has started to constantly freeze and is "manifesting signs of the bootloop defect and is unmerchantable."

An online petition was launched, calling on LG to launch a replacement program for defective handsets.

At the time, LG said the issue was to blame on "loose contact between components" and started to offer replacement deices. devices. However, the lawsuit claimed that, even after the firm had responded, it continued to manufacture G4 devices with the bootloop defect.

"Despite this admission, LG did not undertake a recall or offer an adequate remedy to consumers who purchased the LG G4 phone," the plaintiffs moaned.

"LG instead replaced LG G4s that failed within the one-year warranty period with phones that had the same defect. And LG refused to provide any remedy to purchasers of LG G4s that failed outside the warranty period because of the bootloop defect."

Android Police reports this week that LG has finally settled the lawsuit, and is offering owners of a defective handset either $425 in cash or a $700 rebate toward another LG device.

The company has also agreed to extend the warranty for all customers who bought one of the affected smartphones between 12 months and 30 months from the date of purchase.

If you were part of the class-action suit, you will have either already been contacted by the firm representing the lawsuit, or will be in the next couple of days to file a claim before 12 February.

Those who didn't join the class-action lawsuit before now won't be able to receive the settlement. Soz. µ