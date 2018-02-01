Huawei P20 to debut in March with Kirin 970 SoC, Android Oreo

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei's next flagship smartphone, the so-called Huawei P20, will likely make its debut in March.

The firm on Wednesday sent out invites summoning tech press to an event in Paris on 27 March, where the firm is promising to show off a new "flagship handset."

While this is by no means confirmation that the so-called P20 will be making an appearance, Android Central seems to have it on good authority that it will, debunking previous rumours of an incoming 'Huawei P11'.

The Huawei P20 branding has also been backed up Twitter tipster Roland Quandt, who claims that we'll be seeing a trio of P20 devices from the firm (below).

Huawei P20 family - codenames and colors



Huawei P20 - "Emily" - Ceramic Black / Twilight

Huawei P20 Plus - "Charlotte" - Ceramic Black / Twilight

Huawei P20 Lite - "Anne" - Midnight Black / Klein Blue / Sakura Pink — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 27, 2018

Beyond this, though, we don't know much about Huawei's next flagship. Android Central reports however that it'll ship with the same Kirin 970 processor found inside the Mate 10 Pro.

With Huawei's vague invite promising a "new era in AI" this is likely on the money, as the homegrown SoC packs a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that allows for native AI processing to be combined with cloud-based AI for an "intelligent" and "personalised" experience.

The report also notes that the Huawei P20 will ship with either Android 8.1 or 8.1 Oreo.

What remains to be seen, however, is whether Huawei will release the smartphone in the US. In recent weeks, both AT&T and Verizon have been forced to cancel planned partnerships with Huawei, with reports claiming the carries were forced to do so by US gov officials who warned of Huawei's potential involvement in 'Chinese espionage.'

Huawei CEO Richard Yu hit out at the move during his CES keynote, saying: "Everybody knows that in the US market that over 90 per cent of smartphones are sold by carrier channels.

"It's a big loss for us, and also for carriers, but the more big loss is for consumers, because consumers don't have the best choice." µ