Huawei P20, P20 Plus teaser hints at 'first' triple-lens camera

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei has summoned press to a launch event in Paris on 27 March, where we'll likely see the launch of the Huawei P20 and P20 Plus.

The invite, which landed in INQ's inbox on Wednesday, backs up earlier rumours that the smartphone(s) will sport a triple-lens rear-camera set up.

Huawei's teaser invites press to "See Mooore with AI", with the three Os all-but-confirming that it's planning to shove a trio of lenses on its upcoming flagships. These cameras will be developed in partnership with Leica, according to reports, and will allegedly feature 5x Hybrid Zoom, trumping the 2x optical zoom found on Apple's iPhone X.

That ain't all we know about the so-called Huawei P20 and P20 Plus, either. Earlier rumours claim the P20 Series will ship with the same Kirin 970 processor found inside the Mate 10 Pro. This SoC packs a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that allows for native AI processing to be combined with cloud-based AI for an "intelligent" and "personalised" experience.

The report also notes that the Huawei P20 will ship with either Android 8.1 or 8.1 Oreo.

This week, the Huawei P20 also made its first appearance at the FCC, 'confirming' that the smartphone will offer a 2280x1080 display and a 2,900mAh battery.

What remains to be seen, however, is whether Huawei will manage to release its P20 smartphones in the US. In recent weeks, both AT&T and Verizon have been forced to cancel planned partnerships with Huawei, with reports claiming the carries were forced to do so by US gov officials who warned of Huawei's potential involvement in 'Chinese espionage.'

Huawei CEO Richard Yu hit out at the move during his CES keynote, saying: "Everybody knows that in the US market that over 90 per cent of smartphones are sold by carrier channels.

"It's a big loss for us, and also for carriers, but the more big loss is for consumers, because consumers don't have the best choice." µ