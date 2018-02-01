Apple boots Telegram from App Store for harbouring 'inappropriate content'

APPLE HAS STRIPPED secure messaging app Telegram from the App Store, claiming it's being used to spread "inappropriate content".

At least that's according to the Telegram's chief executive Pavel Durov, who tweeted that the company was alerted by Tim Cook's crew that both apps it has available for iOS - Telegram and Telegram X - were taken off the App Store.

"We were alerted by Apple that inappropriate content was made available to our users and both apps were taken off the App Store," Durov said. "Once we have protections in place we expect the apps to be back on the App Store."

What this so-called inappropriate content was has yet to come to light. But it is likely to be pornographic material, abusive content, or missives from terrorist organisations, all of which are deemed a breach of Cupertino's content guidelines for the App Store.

With 256-bit encryption and the facility for large chats, as well as a feature called Secret Chats whereby messages self-destruct after they're sent, it's no surprise that Telegram could be used for all manner of seedy and dangerous material.

In the past, Telegram has been accused of providing a safe place for paedophiles to communicate and for terrorists to share content, rather than just lurk in the dark web.

Despite her questionably tech-savvy credentials, Prime Minister Theresa May has also thrown shade at Telegram.

"Smaller platforms can quickly become home to criminals and terrorists," she said.

"We have seen that happen with Telegram. And we need to see more co-operation from smaller platforms like this. No-one wants to be known as the terrorists' platform or the first-choice app for paedophiles."

So it's no surprise that Apple has taken time out of its busy schedule of officially appearing to do nothing but throttle old iPhones, to scrutinise Telegram.

What is slightly ironic is that Apple kicked up a serious fuss when ordered by the FBI to decrypt an iPhone 5C used by a terrorist gunman in San Bernardino shooting of 2015, citing it would set a dangerous precedent. Yet now Cupertino is clamping down on an encrypted app originally designed to help Russians communicate without the scrutiny of the Kremlin's spies.

Doubtless, Telegram will be back up before too long, but the situation does make us raise one coy eyebrow about Apple and its relationship with encrypted messaging services. µ