Nintendo announces Mario Kart for mobile, Switch Online release date

we announced that Mario Kart is coming to smartphones for the first time.

Following the release of Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and the now-defunct Miitomo, Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart will be the next game to see a mobile release.

We know absolutely nothing about the game, other than the fact it'll be named 'Mario Kart Tour', will arrive on iOS and Android at some point before March 2019, and will probably ruin a number of relationships.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

Nintendo, which originally planned to have released five smartphone games by 2017, is also working on a mobile version of The Legend of Zelda, according to a report at the Wall Street Journal.

Nintendo also on Wednesday announced that its much-hyped Switch Online service will launch in September this year.

#NintendoSwitch Online will launch in September 2018! pic.twitter.com/h3Rpeyymsx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

Switch Online, which Nintendo has confirmed will be free to use main free to use until the official launch, will offer "a compilation of classic titles" each month, including titles such as Super Mario Bros. 3, Balloon Fight and Dr. Mario.

Unlike Microsoft and Sony's similar online services, which let you keep the game as long as you keep paying, the Switch game will be free only for the month in question, Polygon reports.

Once Nintendo starts charging for the online service, it'll cost will cost $3.99 a month, $7.99 for three months, or $19.99 for a year-long membership. UK pricing details have not yet been announced.

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced that 14.86 million Switch consoles have been sold so far. This means that the Switch has already outsold its predecessor, the Wii U, in just ten months on sale.

The Wii U went on sale in November 2012 and moved 13.56 million units before Nintendo ended production last year. µ