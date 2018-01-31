AMD is back in the black thanks to strong GPU, Ryzen sales

REVENUES HAVE SOARED for AMD thanks to the chip giant flogging loads of its graphics cards to data centres and computer makers.

AMD reported fourth-quarter fiscal earnings of a hefty $1.48bn, which soundly trounced Wall Street's estimate that its income would come in at a mere $1.41bn, according to Reuters.

This surge in revenue, some 33.3 per cent, came from strong GPU sales, with AMD graphics found inside both the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, as well as bumper sales of its new Ryzen processors which have seen AMD become competitive with Intel again.

"Looking at our Computing and Graphics segment in the quarter, we delivered very strong Q4 results as we continued the ramp of our Ryzen CPU, Radeon Vega GPU products. Computing and Graphics segment revenue increased 60 per cent and we significantly improved operating income from a year ago," said AMD chief executive Dr Lisa Su in an earnings call transcribed by SeekingAlpha.

"We expanded our Ryzen CPU family further into the consumer market with the introduction of the AMD Ryzen mobile processor with Radeon Vega graphics, combining the power of our Zen CPU and Vega GPU architectures into the fastest processor in the industry for ultrathin notebooks."

It would also appear the rise in demand for GPUs to be used to crunch calculations to 'mine' cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have helped AMD shift more graphics cards.

"We saw strong demand for our Polaris products across both the gaming and blockchain markets. And Radeon Vega GPU revenue more than doubled from the prior quarter, driven by strong gaming demand in add-in-board channel as well as strength with strategic OEMs," explained Dr Su.

So AMD is in rude health. But with the Spectre flaws cropping up as the star of this year and AMD looking to be a good year or so away from mitigating the bugs completely, we'll have to wait and see what impact Spectre has had on the chip maker.

However, Su reiterated AMD's line that it doesn't believe that Spectre flaws pose a real threat to its processors, though we can expect the Zen 2 architecture for AMD's next processors to be Spectre-proof.

For everyday consumers and PC fans, AMD being back in the black means it's in a proper position to challenge Intel with some innovative processors and graphics chips, which is all good news for people fed up with minor bumps in hardware performance and features that have been the trend of recent years. µ