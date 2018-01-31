Vivaldi 1.14 adds vertical reader and markdown note taking

UPSTART NORDIC BROWSER Vivaldi, launched by Opera co-founder Jon von Tetzchner, has announced the release of Version 1.14, coinciding with the third anniversary of its soft launch.

The headline feature from this edition is the arrival of vertical reading. Whilst for us in our horizontal, left-to-right world, this may not seem a big deal, for countries like China, where the tradition is to read from top to bottom, this is the first time a browser has allowed them the option not to compromise.

With more than a billion Chinese computer users, not to mention Korean and Japanese, that kind of appeal offers an undoubted untapped potential.

"The needs of our users come first, no matter where they live or what language they read, write or speak. The vertical reader mode gives them more flexibility to access content on the Web on their terms," says Jon von Tetzchner.

"We are confident that with this unique feature, users of the East Asian languages all across the globe will have yet another reason to choose Vivaldi."

Other features include markdown support in notetaking, making it easy to copy and paste your ramblings to Reddit or GitHub, and there's also bulleted lists, bolding and other bits that you would expect from markdown. It's the sort of thing that makes online hacks like us very happy.

Also improved is "Web Panels", an augmented version of favourites that puts most-browsed sites in windows alongside the main content.

New search engines including DuckDuckGo and Ecosia have been added and can now be reordered to suit if you're that one guy that still prefers Ask Jeeves.

"Over the last three years, Vivaldi has introduced a series of novel features and customisation options that keep our users productive, inspired and engaged on the Web," says Jon von Tetzchner. "We are trying to capture our users' imaginations and focus on giving them multiple ways of accessing their favourite features so that they can browse exactly the way they want to."

If you want to give it a whirl, you can download it from here.