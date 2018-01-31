Nintendo's profits soar 260 per cent as Switch sales surpass the Wii U

The Nintendo Switch has already outsold its Wii U predecessor

JAPANESE GAMING OUTFIT Nintendo has revealed that its eight-month-old Switch console has already outsold its Wii U predecessor.

The firm revealed on Tuesday that the Switch, crowned the US' fastest selling games console of all time earlier this month, shifted 7.23 million units during the three months ending December, bringing lifetime sales of the console to 14.86 million.

This means that the Switch has already outsold its predecessor, the Wii U, in just ten months on sale. The Wii U went on sale in November 2012 and moved 13.56 million units before Nintendo ended production last year.

Nintendo also boasted on Tuesday that it's sold 47 million games to date for the Switch. Unsurprisingly, Super Mario Odyssey is proving the most popular game with 9.07 million sales, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - a re-release of the Wii U version with a new battle mode - has sold 7.33 million units to date.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sits at 6.7 million sales, while Splatoon 2 has so-far shifted 4.91 million copies.

These stellar sales saw Nintendo announce third quarter revenues of ¥482.97bn yen (£3.13bn), trumping analyst expectations and making a 177 per cent year-on-year rise. This is also the firm's highest quarterly revenue figure since December 2009.

Profits also came in at an eight-year-high of ¥116.5bn (£1.3bn), marking a whopping year-over-year increase of 261 per cent.

Nintendo has adjusted its forecast for the financial year ending in March; it now expects to make 33.3 percent greater operating profit of ¥160bn (£1.03bn) from 1.02 trillion yen (£6.62bn) in revenue.

Elsewhere in Nintendo's financials, it seems the 3DS' momentum is starting to slow. While hardware sales of the seven-year-old console grew to 5.86 million over the festive period, this marked a 9 per cent year-on-year. 3DS software sales also fell to 31.25 million, a 33 per cent decrease year-over-year.

Nintendo didn't have much to say about the difficult-to-buy Super NES Classic Edition during its earnings call on Tuesday, merely touting it as "a hit" since it went on sale in September.

