Apple may be planning a gentler iOS update to sort out security and stability

APPLE IS rumoured to be nixing plans for any significant updates to iOS this year, instead opting to get stability and security right.

The news comes off the back of the decision that the tech giant would give users the option not to let the device operating system slow down as the battery aged. Additionally, patches for Spectre and Meltdown have shone a light on the need for security monitoring.

Axios reports that a new software plan was announced to employees at a meeting with division boss Craig Federighi, telling engineers to step off the gas on new innovation and get working on fixing what's there already.

OK, so not everything is being cut back. That would be commercial suicide in the age of upgrade culture. But, says the report, there will be work on improving augmented reality, digital health and parental controls.

More radical overhauls of things like the home screen experience and the mail app, which were in progress, will be held back to 2019, in favour of improving reliability, and consequentially, reducing the amount of time spent waiting at the Genius Bar.

The question is, with the great unwashed not really always understanding the difference between what's new in the firmware, and what's new in the hardware, will users bite when the iPhone 11 (or 9, frankly at the moment all bets are off) launches in the autumn?

Will the savvy take stability, which de facto, won't require new hardware, as a signal to take a year off from lining Tim Cook's pockets?

And then, if so, does it follow that Apple will be looking for another way to address the shortfall in its coffers?

At this stage, it's all speculation, but speculation on what would be, if true, an absolute baller move. Because if there's one thing that is common to all smart devices is that their OSs are bug-ridden as all flip.

If by taking a year off to address that, Apple can cement a reputation as being "the one that never breaks", then it could be a gauntlet to Google and Android. µ