Ethereum startup makes $11, writes 'Penis' and vanishes

A BLOCKCHAIN project launched on Ethereum made $11, closed, and left a message on its homepage:

Penis

Prodeum seems to be gone. Its Twitter account is disabled, and following the whole dinkle-message-incident extravaganza, its site URL now redirects to the Twitter page of a crypto-merchant, reports Motherboard.

The increasing trend for starting off Blockchain companies, cashing (caching?) in on the ICO (Initial Coin Offering) and moving on has the potential to cause real problems. But only if they work. This one, it seems, didn't.

Confido, a previous exploiter of the ICO rouse, made off with $374k. It has since promised to make amends and buy back the tokens, but nobody is entirely sure whether that actually happened.

Meanwhile, Prodeum claimed it was going to track the supply chain of vegetables using digital addresses on a blockchain. And if that sound a bit too exciting, we understand. Feel free to take a break, have a sedative.

Alternatively, look at the pictures of people (via Ryan Mac of Buzzfeed) who have been paid via Fiverr to write "prodeum.io" on their bodies. It's all innocent fun in this case, though there are darker alleys of Fiverr to walk down too.

lololololol it looks like Prodeum was paying people from Fiverr to write its name on their bodies pic.twitter.com/501JVdpKZM — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) January 29, 2018

The fact is, there's so much buzz about Blockchain, without people really understanding how it works, you could pretty much sell any concept as a Blockchain startup and it'd do well. Except for vegetables, apparently.

But, as is so often the question at the end of bad Tinder dates, what about the 'penis'?

Is it a reference to root vegetables? Or a cry of frustration? Or a reference to having taken everyone for a ride? Is it Banksyesque art? µ