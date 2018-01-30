Ethereum startup makes $11, writes 'Penis' and vanishes
Rod and out
A BLOCKCHAIN project launched on Ethereum made $11, closed, and left a message on its homepage:
Penis
Prodeum seems to be gone. Its Twitter account is disabled, and following the whole dinkle-message-incident extravaganza, its site URL now redirects to the Twitter page of a crypto-merchant, reports Motherboard.
The increasing trend for starting off Blockchain companies, cashing (caching?) in on the ICO (Initial Coin Offering) and moving on has the potential to cause real problems. But only if they work. This one, it seems, didn't.
Confido, a previous exploiter of the ICO rouse, made off with $374k. It has since promised to make amends and buy back the tokens, but nobody is entirely sure whether that actually happened.
Meanwhile, Prodeum claimed it was going to track the supply chain of vegetables using digital addresses on a blockchain. And if that sound a bit too exciting, we understand. Feel free to take a break, have a sedative.
Alternatively, look at the pictures of people (via Ryan Mac of Buzzfeed) who have been paid via Fiverr to write "prodeum.io" on their bodies. It's all innocent fun in this case, though there are darker alleys of Fiverr to walk down too.
lololololol it looks like Prodeum was paying people from Fiverr to write its name on their bodies pic.twitter.com/501JVdpKZM— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) January 29, 2018
The fact is, there's so much buzz about Blockchain, without people really understanding how it works, you could pretty much sell any concept as a Blockchain startup and it'd do well. Except for vegetables, apparently.
But, as is so often the question at the end of bad Tinder dates, what about the 'penis'?
Is it a reference to root vegetables? Or a cry of frustration? Or a reference to having taken everyone for a ride? Is it Banksyesque art? µ
INQ Latest
Apple may be planning a gentler iOS update to sort out security and stability
But it could be a little slice of genius
Opera users claim that Microsoft is opening new tabs to advertise Edge
Is this another misguided Redmond nagware move? Or (more likely) not?
HP settles faulty Pavilion laptop class-action by throwing $6.5m at it
Mo' money, less problems it would seem for the notorious HP
Verizon follows AT&T in ditching plans to offer Huawei smartphones
Cancellation comes amid US gov fears of 'Chinese espionage'