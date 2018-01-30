California threatens to ban Elon Musk's flamethrower before delivery

IT HAD TO HAPPEN. A day after Elon Musk announced he had sold $3.5m worth of his Boring Company flamethrowers, the fun police have stepped in.

Miguel Santiago, a Democrat Assemblyman in Los Angeles, has announced plans for legislation to ban the Musk flamethrower, thus meaning you won't be able to recreate your favourite Carrie Fisher scene from The Blues Brothers after all.

Musk denies it's illegal anyway. It doesn't throw flames over 10 feet, meaning it's not technically a flamethrower. Apart from the fact that it throws f*cking flames, obviously.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sets the limit at 10 metres. Presumably then, this is a flame dribbler.

To quite Elon Musk: "Our design is max fun for least danger. I'd be way more scared of a steak knife."

Is that a firey flaming steak-knife of doom, Elon?

Mr Santiago feels that this diversion from the Boring Company's promises to alleviate the problems of traffic in Los Angeles is a ‘slap in the face', especially given the recent devastating wildfires in recent months.

"Like most Americans, I am in awe of Mr Musk's genius — the brains behind Tesla, PayPal, SolarCity, and Space X. But as President Truman and Stan Lee have taught us all, ‘With great power comes great responsibility', he said.

"There are many times in which technology and inventions benefit society, but are not made available to the public. We don't allow people to walk in off the street and purchase military-grade tanks or armour-piercing ammunition. I cannot even begin to imagine the problems a flamethrower would cause firefighters and police officers alike."

Fun though it is to see the world's richest alien entrepreneur running around with a big flaming gun, it does divert attention from the small matter of the Tesla model which has a whole mass of pre-orders that haven't been delivered.

For the record, if you're wondering "why flamethrower?" it appears that they do have a commercial use within the Boring Company, but we're not sure what. Or if that's true. Or if the Boring Company is even a real thing or a massive trolling exercise. µ