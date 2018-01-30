Pentagon to probe US Army's use of data-sharing tech after Strava slip-up

THE PENTAGON WILL PROD its security after data collection through the Strava fitness app was found to show up US military bases and movements.

The situation literally came to light when Strava released a heat map that showed fitness tracking activity through its app across the world.

While the data collection is above board and not breaching privacy, military analyst Nathan Ruser pointed out that it could be cross-referenced with war zones, used to work out where military bases were and figure out troop patrols as there were plenty of soldiers using the Strava app.

Naturally, this is a bit of a security FUBAR. So the US Department of Defence is now taking a closer look at the use of such fitness trackers in its military.

"We take these matters seriously and we are reviewing the situation to determine if any additional training or guidance is required, and if any additional policy must be developed to ensure the continued safety of DoD personnel at home and abroad," said Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning, reported CNN.

What form that reviewing will take wasn't revealed but we can expect a few hard-bitten sergeants to be yelling at their privates to stop fiddling with their Fitbits and get back to kil... peacekeeping.

The whole situation also highlights the challenges some modern technology imposes on militaries. Sure, your smart sniper rifle is great for giving a terrorist a permanent headache, but Facebook updates for bored marines could quickly give away the position of a military op.

That being said, INQUIRER reader and commentator Robert Carnegie did point out there-there are still plenty of other more basic clues as to where a military presence is other than online aggregate data.

"A large flag on a pole is another distinctive sign of a US military base, although it could be for instance Australian - make sure," he said. "Sudden loud noises and dead people in the neighbourhood also may be noticed."

Point taken. µ