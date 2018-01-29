Malwarebytes apologies for dodgy update that borked customers PCs

SECURITY OUTFIT Malwarebytes has apologised after a shonky production update spiked users' CPU and memory usage to the point of making systems entirely unusable.

The update, pushed out to Malwarebytes customers on Saturday, also saw the company's antivirus software block access to legitimate websites.

The failed update impacted Malwarebytes for Windows Premium, Malwarebytes for Windows Premium Trial, Malwarebytes Endpoint Security (MBES), and Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection (Cloud Console).

After installing the PC-bricking update, customers were quick to flock to the Malwarebytes forum to bemoan the borkage.

"Same thing 10Gb of memory for Malwarebytes alone, system locked up partially. HTTP Everywhere crashed and web protection is offline. Only browsing facebook this morning which doesn't say much for all the garbage loaded...," one unhappy Malwarebytes user barked.

Another added: "I was watching Amazon Video, saw the video stutter too much for it to be an internet issue (since I have fibre - never under 50Mbps) and saw my insane 13GB RAM usage and killed MWBAM."

Malwarebytes rushed out a fix on Saturday, but this failed to fix the problem. A second update was released on Sunday, and the company posted an apology to customers.

"Earlier this morning, we published a protection update that caused connection issues for many of our customers. As a side effect of the web protection blocks, the product also spiked memory usage and possibly caused a crash. We have triaged this issue and pushed a protection update that resolves it," the firm said.

"If the update does not resolve the issue automatically for you, please shut down web protection, check for protection updates, and restart your computer."

The firm, which boasts that it was "pushed upwards of 20,000 of these protection updates routinely" blamed the borkage on "a malformed protection update" that the client couldn't process correctly.

"We pride ourselves on the safety and accuracy of our detection engines. To say I am heartbroken is an understatement," the apology continues.

"We are working hard to not only triage your issues and get your computer or business back up and running but to also rebuild your trust. We are going to overhaul how we publish these protection updates so that this never happens again." µ