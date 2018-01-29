Raspberry Pi joins forces with Darktrace to protect its IP

MICRO COMPUTER MAKER Raspberry Pi has got pretty serious about protecting its intellectual property and has tasked artificial intelligence (AI) security firm Darktrace to keep hackers at bay.

You wouldn't expect cybercriminals to go after Raspberry Pi given its friendly nature of supporting the teaching of coding to kids and providing kits to nerds with a hard-on for building all manner of computerised contraptions.

But clearly, the UK company is feeling a little paranoid. And we guess it has a right to, as the IP of Raspberry Pi is now rather valuable given the company, which began life as a quiet Cambridge startup, has shifted 15 million of its low-cost computers and sees no slowing down of appetite for various Pis.

Keeping things firmly in Blighty, Raspberry Pi has signed up to Cambridge-based Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System.

So while Raspberry Pi keeps adding slices to its microcomputer ecosystem, it will do so under the protection of cybersecurity kit that uses AI-based algorithms to learn the normal pattern of devices on a network so it can spot unusual activity, which would be indicative of a hacker getting up to no good within the network.

According to Darktrace, as soon as the Raspberry Pi turned on the switch in its security software, the clever components identified several vulnerabilities in Raspberry Pi's network. The system grassed up the security holes to the network admins who were able to plug the holes.

Raspberry Pi founder Eben Upton was clearly impressed: "Darktrace's AI technology for cyber defence is a game-changer. It provides us with full visibility into our network, including any connected personal devices, and other weak spots."

We hope the security tech gives Upton and his team the scope to not worry about security and get cracking on with more Raspberry Pi machines, perhaps doing a little more than just soldering on a header to the Raspberry Pi Zero W. µ