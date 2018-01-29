Facebook prepares for GDPR by publishing 'privacy principles' for the first time

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook has made its privacy principles public for the first time as it prepares for GDPR, which will come into effect on 25 May.

Under the GDPR data protection rules, companies such as Facebook will be expected to report data breaches within 72 hours and allow customers to export as well as delete their data.

"We believe that we have to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation and we want to make sure that privacy works for people who use Facebook," Emily Sharpe, the privacy and public policy manager, told The Telegraph. "To do that, we need to build it into the design of the product."

Published on Monday, Facebook's privacy principles are its rules on how the company handles users' information, and they range from giving users control of their privacy, securing personal information and users' ownership of the data they share on the social network.

"You own the information you share on Facebook. This means you decide what you share and who you share it with on Facebook, and you can change your mind," said Erin Egan, chief privacy officer at Facebook, in a blog post.

"That's why we give you tools for deleting anything you\ve posted. We remove it from your timeline and from our servers. You can also delete your account whenever you want."

Facebook, which isn't famed for its transparent stance on privacy, also said on Monday that it works with designers, developers, privacy professionals and regulators to get input on its data practices and policies, adding that it's "constantly working" to develop new controls and design them in ways that explain things to people clearly.

To coincide with the publishing of its privacy principles, Facebook said it will also offer users a "privacy check-up" and create a new data control portal, which would put the social network's settings in one place.

The firm will also, from Monday, show educational videos in News Feed that help users get information on important topics such as controlling what information Facebook uses to show you ads and how to review and delete old posts.

"Facebook was built to bring people closer together. We help you connect with friends and family, discover local events and find groups to join," said Egan.

"We recognize that people use Facebook to connect, but not everyone wants to share everything with everyone - including with us. It's important that you have choices when it comes to how your data is used," Erin Egan, chief privacy officer at Facebook." µ