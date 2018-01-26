DNC hires ex-Yahoo and Twitter exec Bob Lord as chief security officer

THE US DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE (DNC) has announced the hiring of Bob Lord, who previously held top technology roles at Yahoo and Twitter and will now serve as its chief security officer (CSO).



Announced by DNC Chair Tom Perez on Thursday, the move is to reinforce the organisation's cyber defences ahead of the 2018 midterm elections following the hoo-hah over Russians influencing the results of the 2016 presidential race.



Perez made clear that the hiring of Lord is a bid to make cybersecurity a main concern at the DNC after the organisation saw its networks breached by Russian hackers in the last presidential election.



"When I took this job, I made it crystal clear that our organisation's cybersecurity required immediate attention and resources," Perez said in a statement.

"I'm confident Bob's skills and hard work will help protect us against the sort of cyberattacks and intrusions that are unfortunately all too common in today's age. Defense is an essential part of any game plan, and I couldn't be happier with Bob holding the line for the DNC," Perez said.



Lord's last job was in the private sector, serving as the chief information security officer at Yahoo and being responsible for managing the company's response efforts of two huge hacks that happened in 2013 and 2014, before being made a full-time employee at the company.



"Cyberattacks are an unfortunate, but very real threat to our work. I'll be working to protect my new colleagues at the DNC from the attackers who would prefer to keep us distracted from our mission of getting Democrats across the nation elected," Lord said in a statement.



Pledging to work to bolster the DNC's defences, he added: "My job doesn't stop at the front door of the building—my team and I will work with state parties to update their information security strategies and deployments to change the economics for the attackers."



As part of the announcement, Perez also hired former Uber exec Raffi Krikorian, who currently serves as the DNC's chief tech officer. µ