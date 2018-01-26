Nvidia launches a deep learning teaching kit to introduce kids to AI

AI-OBSESSED NVIDIA has partnered with a bunch of other tech giants to make a deal with Computing At School (CAS) master teacher Beverly Clarke and launch a deep learning teaching kit to introduce school kids artificial intelligence (AI).

The partnership involves Nvidia, along with as Scan Computers and Amazon Web Services (AWS), who will work with Clarke to teach Year 9 pupils AI terminology and concepts, investigate real-world applications for the technology, and consider the future of AI.



They'll also design, test and evaluate their own neural network capable of image recognition, Nvidia said, while AWS will provide free cloud-based GPU instances to participating teachers.

Unveiled at the BETT education technology show in London, the teaching kit has been developed in line with the UK's Key Stage 3 National Curriculum requirements. It also includes lesson plans, worksheets and activities enabling teachers to deliver six one-hour lessons.



"AI is already part of our everyday lives, and by the time today's 13-year-olds are entering the workforce, it will have a significant impact on the kinds of jobs available to them," said Clarke, who leads the project, bringing 10 years' experience in developing and delivering computer science education.



"The World Economic Forum estimates that, by 2025, 90 per cent of jobs will require digital skills, and that 65 per cent of children entering primary school today will work in jobs that don't currently exist. It's critical that we introduce pupils to core AI concepts so they're equipped to thrive in this environment."



Nvidia said the initiative will help young people to understand this technology so they can "think critically about it" and thus "consider what career options it might open up for them".

Six schools will participate in an initial pilot project to start with, with the kit being made available to secondary schools across the UK after this time. µ