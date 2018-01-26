iOS 11.3 code hints at incoming 'modern' iPad with Face ID

APPLE COULD BE working on a new iPad Pro that offers features similar to the iPhone X, according to an eagle-eyed iOS dev.

The first beta of iOS 11.3 was launched earlier this week, and Felipe Esposito of iHelp quickly spotted (below) that multiple strings of code within the software make mention of a so-called "modern iPad."

Yep, there's definitely some references to a "Modern iPad" inside iOS 11.3. pic.twitter.com/JHHone2R1D — Filipe Espósito  (@filipekids) January 25, 2018

This doesn't sound all that revealing, but as 9to5Mac points out, the "modern iPhone" was used in advance to describe the iPhone X before its 2017 release.

"The 'modern' reference is used to distinguish between hardware with iPhone 8 and earlier hardware versus iPhone X hardware with the difference being Touch ID versus Face ID," the website claims.

This is all-but-confirmation that Apple's next iPad will feature the Animoji-enabling tech that debuted on Apple's allegedly soon-to-be-discontinued flagship. It's unclear whether the Touch ID sensor will be ditched, but reports last year claimed Apple will ditch the physical button in order to "noticeably reduce" the size of the bezels surrounding the iPad's display.

This will likely see the tablet's screen - which will reportedly be a similar size to that on the 10.5in iPad Pro - fill the front of the device, albeit for the ugly notch that will no doubt sit at the top of the display.

According to this same report, courtesy of Bloomberg, Apple won't adopt the same OLED tech used for the iPhone X, noting that "technical and financial constraints" means will probably stick with the LCD tech found on current iPad models.

Souped-up internals are expected, though, with Apple expected to stuff its next iPad Pro with its as-yet-unannounced Apple A11X CPU, which is expected to be a 7nm chip that Apple reportedly started developing with TSMC earlier this year. This will be paired Apple-designed GPU, similar to that found inside the iPhone X

An improved Apple Pencil will also reportedly debut alongside the 2018 iPad.

There's no word yet as to when the so-called 'modern iPad' will make its debut. µ