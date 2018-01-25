Google is 'too competitor focused' and 'can no longer innovate', claims ex-Goog engineer

LONG-SERVING GOOGLE ENGINEER Steve Yegge has left the firm after 13 years, slamming the tech giant as "competitor focused" and "no longer innovative."

Yegge, who incredibly wasn't fired back in 2011 when he made disparaging comments about the company in an internal Google+ post that was accidentally published publicly, announced on Tuesday that he's leaving Google for ride-hailing firm Grab (er).

He did so, naturally, by penning a scathing blog post about his now-former employee, claiming his reason for leaving the firm is due to the fact Google "can no longer innovate".

"They've pretty much lost that ability," he claimed, before blaming the Google's "conservative" attitude, "arrogance" and the fact that the company is "mired in politics."

"Politics is a cumbersome process, and it slows you down and leads to execution problems," Yegge said.

Lastly, Yegge hits out at the fact that Google has become "100 per cent competitor focused", and claims that the firm's products from the past decade are nothing but rip-offs.

"You can look at Google's entire portfolio of launches over the past decade, and trace nearly all of them to copying a competitor: Google+ (Facebook), Google Cloud (AWS), Google Home (Amazon Echo), Allo (WhatsApp), Android Instant Apps (Facebook, WeChat), Google Assistant (Apple/Siri), and on and on and on," he barks.

He notes that there are some exceptions, like Google's Cloud Spanner, BigQuery, TensorFlow, and Waymo, but insists that "they do not excuse nor justify the parade of failed me-too consumer products that Google has been launching of late."

"They are stuck in me-too mode and have been for years. They simply don't have innovation in their DNA any more. And it's because their eyes are fixed on their competitors, not their customers.

Despite this lenthy Medium rant, Yegge does concede that Google is "one of the very best places to work on Earth," but that it "isn't a very inspiring place to work anymore." µ