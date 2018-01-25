Chronicle is Alphabet's attempt at enterprise cybersecurity

Chronicle is Alphabet's attempt to show how cybersecurity should be done

SAY HELLO to Chronicle, Google parent company Alphabet's stab at entering the cybersecurity world.

Set up as an independent company under the Alphabet banner, Chronicle has been birthed out of Alphabet's 'X' experimental and 'moonshot' division and will take Google's own security techniques with the goal of "advancing cybersecurity for enterprises of all sizes".

As that mission statement would suggest, Chronicle isn't looking at plonking anti-virus software on to computers and Android phones for consumers. Rather. it is targeted at providing companies with cybersecurity services that tap into Google's and Alphabet's massive infrastructure, machine learning work, and data crunching chops.

Chief executive of Chronicle, Stephen Gillett, said the new company has two divisions, one to handle cybersecurity intelligence and analysis, and the VirusTotal arm which was formed out of a malware intelligence service Google snapped-up in 2012.

You may be thinking "Meh, another cybersecurity firm, who gives AF?"

But Chronicle's raison d'etre is to tackle the overwhelming number of security alerts IT systems produce on a daily basis that can lead to hackers going undetected for ages.

"Security teams can usually filter these down to about a few thousand they think are worth investigating — but in a day's work, they're lucky if they can review a few hundred of them. Conversely, many investigations are hampered by the gaps in available information, simply because the cost of storing all the relevant data is increasing far faster than a typical organisation's budget," explained Gillett, who noted hackers can lay hidden for months and lead to more data breaches and damaging hack attacks.

"We believe there's a better way," he enthused. "We want to 10x the speed and impact of security teams' work by making it much easier, faster and more cost-effective for them to capture and analyse security signals that have previously been too difficult and expensive to find.

"We are building our intelligence and analytics platform to solve this problem."

Gillett touts the machine learning tech and better data search capabilities Chronicle can offer to provide beleaguered IT managers and security types a bigger picture of the threats they might have on their hands.

"We hope that by making this mix of technologies available to more companies at affordable prices, we can give "the good guys" an advantage and help us all turn the tide against cybercrime," said Gillett.

While Chronicle will act independently of Alphabet and Google, it'll still have access to all of their tech. This should give the fledgeling firm a shedload of powerful kit and infrastructure to help keep hackers at bay.

But hackers are getting increasingly crafty and can pry holes in all manner of digital things, so time will tell if Chronicle can live up to its bold claims.µ