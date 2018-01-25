JAPANESE GAMING OUTFIT Nintendo is pulling the plug on its first mobile game, 'Miitomo', after less than two years.

Nintendo hasn't said why it's shutting down Miitomo, but the app - a sort of makeshift social network that lets you quiz your friends on their favourite kind of bread - hasn't seen much love in a while. INQ can't remember the last time it opened the app, but given that it launched on in March 2016, we're going to guess it wasn't long after that.

However, as noted by Eurogamer, the app likely fulfilled its primary purpose, as it no doubt caused a flurry of punters to sign up for Nintendo's new account system, which offered users rewards for the likes of Zelda and Splatoon once they had spent a certain amount of time playing.

Nintendo said it stopped selling Miitomo coins on Wednesday, and will completely shutter the app on 9 May, disabling all of its features.

In a post announcing the closure, Nintendo explains that from 9 May, you'll no longer be able to see your answers or messages, nor will you be able to use any items you've collected such as clothing or wallpapers.

However, if you want to keep hold of your Mii character, you'll be able to transfer it to your Nintendo Account. Sidekick Mii characters can also be saved as a QR code for transferring to Mii Maker on the 3DS or Wii U.

Finally, if you have any Miifotos that you want to keep, Nintendo advises that you'd better save them to your smartphone before it yanks the service from iOS and Android.

Nintendo said it would hold a "thank you festival" before the service closed, offering players daily login bonuses of 2,000 Miitomo coins and five game tickets.

"Thank you to all our dedicated users for contributing to Miitomo," it said in a statement. µ