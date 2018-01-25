iPhone battery explodes after idiot bites into it

AN IPHONE BATTERY burst into flames after an idiot man decided to, er, bite into it.

The man, from China, was reportedly trying to see if the battery was fake, which he did by piercing his teeth into the lithium-ion unit, causing it to suddenly combust.

After watching the video (below), it's clear that the iPhone explodes near the man's face, but no one was actually hurt in the process.

GeekBar, an iPhone repair service based in Chinese city Nanjing, shared the video last week and it went viral within a few days after being shared by Taiwan News.

No one seems to understand what made the man bite into a lithium-ion battery, which have shown a tendency to go up in flames, with one Twitter user joking: "DID THEY CHARGE HIM AFTER?"

Battery University is one of many organisations that have warned about the dangers of these batteries in the past, explaining that they can burst into flames easily.

The website explained that damaging a battery can lead to it short-circuiting, which results in a sudden buildup of heat. As a result, batteries explode.

"The temperature can quickly reach 500 degrees Celsius (932 degrees Fahrenheit), at which point the cell catches fire or it explodes," explained the Battery University.

Related: iPhone 8 Plus handset allegedly 'explodes' while on charge

And there are greater risks with bigger batteries. "The safety precaution is especially critical on larger batteries, such as laptop packs," according to the website.

"The hazard is so much greater than on a small cell phone battery if something goes wrong. For this reason, many laptop manufacturers secure their batteries with a secret code that only the matching computer can access." µ