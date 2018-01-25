Sky teams up with Roku to launch 'UK's cheapest' streaming stick

UK BROADCASTING OUTFIT Sky has launched the 'UK's cheapest streaming stick', undercutting the likes of Amazon and Google.

The Now TV Smart Stick is, as per, a rebranded Roku device that hooks you up Sky's subscription-free sports, entertainment, movies and children's TV packages.

It doesn't have 4K like the streaming stick that Roku launched last year, but the custom-built device does come with support for voice commands, so you can bark 'Play Curb Your Enthusiasm' at the bundled remote, for example. The remote can also control your TV, so you can use it to control the volume and for switching it off.

The Smart Stick is also the first Now TV device not to require an additional power source. Although it doesn't charge via HDMI, it can charge via your TV's onboard USB-ports, which means it's not added to your already-unsightly mess of cables.

The £14.99 HDMI dongle goes on sale in February. For an extra fiver, Sky will bundle the so-called smart stick with a two-month Now TV Entertainment Pass, which give you access to live TV channels and more than 300 Sky box sets.

Sky will also flog the Now TV Smart Stick with a one-month Sky Cinema Pass for £19.99, or a one-month Sky Sports Pass for £29.99.

Gidon Katz, managing director at Now TV, said: "If you're looking for a flexible way to stream great TV, contract-free, our plug-and-play Now TV Smart Stick is the cheapest in the UK.

"Just add one of our content passes to stream premium live sports, binge over 300 Box Sets, watch a new movie premiere every day, or keep the family entertained with thousands of kids episodes." µ