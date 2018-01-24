AMD hires former Nvidia and Synaptics execs to head up Radeon graphics arm

CHIP FLOGGER AMD has hired two new chiefs to head up senior executive roles at its Radeon graphics division, chiefs who are no strangers to the chip sector.



Mike Rayfield, a former executive at Micron and Nvidia, has now been made senior vice president and general manager of the Radeon Technologies Group, along with David Wang, formerly of Synaptics, as senior vice president of engineering.



Rayfield, who boasts more than 30 years of technology industry experience, will be responsible for all aspects of strategy and business management for AMD's graphics business including consumer graphics, professional graphics, and semi-custom products, AMD said.

Meanwhile, Wang, who has more than 25 years of graphics and silicon-development experience, will now be responsible for all aspects of graphics engineering, including the technical strategy, architecture, hardware, and software for AMD graphics products and technologies.



Both of the new senior execs will report direct to president and CEO Lisa Su.



"Mike and David are industry leaders who bring proven track records of delivering profitable business growth and leadership product roadmaps," said Su in a statement.



She continued: "We enter 2018 with incredible momentum for our graphics business based on the full set of GPU products we introduced last year for the consumer, professional, and machine learning markets. Under Mike and David's leadership, I am confident we will continue to grow the footprint of Radeon across the gaming, immersive, and GPU compute markets."

At the time of the announcement, AMD's shares closed at $12.94, which was up 2.29 per cent.



However, just last week AMD was slapped with a class-action lawsuit over claims that it artificially inflated its stock price by keeping schtum about the fact that the high-profile Spectre flaws affect its chips, as well as Intel's (and ARM's, for that matter).

A filing to a US court in the northern district of California made by Pomerantz LLP on behalf of shareholder Doyun Kim claimed that AMD's initial reaction to the flaw, which saw it declare that Spectre posed "near zero risk" to its chips before admitting that its processors were, in fact, affected by both variants of the vulnerability, resulted in AMD's stock prices plummeting.

"As a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the company's common shares, plaintiff and other class members have suffered significant losses and damages," the filing said. µ