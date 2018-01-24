MARK ZUCKERBERG has taken another step in his relentless quest for world domination with the acquisition of a Boston-based - that's Boston in Massachusetts, not Boston in Lincolnshire - software company that authenticates identification cards issued by the government.

On Tuesday, Confirm Inc. announced that it had signed a deal with Facebook. This move could signal that the firm is working on technology to help it understand people who buy and click on advertisements.

"We're excited to announce that we have agreed to be acquired by Facebook! This is the culmination of three years of hard work building technology that will keep people safe and secure online," claimed Confirm in a statement.

All of our current digital ID authentication software offerings will be wound down

Although no specifics were announced, such as the price that Facebook has agreed to fork over, Confirm explained that the deal follows three years of extensive research on identification techniques.

Facebook has also confirmed the deal, saying that the company's "technology and expertise will support our ongoing efforts to keep our community safe".

Sources claiming an understanding of the deal told Reuters that, when it's completed, Confirm will scale down its operations, but that existing employees would transfer to work for Facebook in Boston.

It's thought that the company currently employs around 26 people and works with more than 750 clients. The company indicated that these contracts would be wound down as it is absorbed into Facebook.

"When we launched Confirm, our mission was to become the market's trusted identity origination platform for which other multi-factor verification services can build upon. Now, we're ready to take the next step on our journey with Facebook," burbled Confirm.

A fistful of Zuckerberg's cash appears to have persuaded the company's shareholders of a change of plan.

"This means all of our current digital ID authentication software offerings will be wound down," it continued.

"We would like to thank our customers, partners, investors and advisory board for their support and help along the journey so far. We're proud of what we've been able to accomplish together and we look forward to the future at Facebook!" µ