HUMANS MAY NOT have to worry about being replaced by robots just yet - at least not in shops - as one of the UK's first robot retail assistants has already been sacked.

Scottish supermarket Margiotta teamed up with Heriot-Watt University and BBC Six Robots & US to deploy a robot worker, which shop staff decided to call Fabio, for some reason.

Designed with good intentions in mind, he could show customers around the Edinburgh store and greet customers with jokes, hugs, high fives and a cheeky "hello gorgeous" catch-up line.

Exactly. It sounds awful.

The robot was always causing trouble

But like most things, everything went wrong within a couple of days. The robot started being sarcastic with customers, telling people vague lines such as "it's in the alcoholic section" if they asked about beer.

Fabio also found it hard to fizzle out background noise in order to understand customer requests. Soon, the store owners moved the pesky bot to an aisle where he could only give shoppers food samples.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Elena Margiotta - who runs the family supermarket chain - said the company originally thought it was a good idea to employ a cyborg.

"We thought a robot was a great addition to show the customers that we are always wanting to do something new and exciting," claimed Margiotta.

Eventually, it became clear that the robot was scaring customers away, and Luisa Margiotta gave it the bot the boot. "Unfortunately Fabio didn't perform as well as we had hoped. People seemed to be actively avoiding him," she said.

The robot was always causing trouble, said Margiotta. "Conversations didn't always go well. An issue we had was the movement limitations of the robot. It was not able to move around the shop and direct customers to the items they were looking for.

"Instead it just gave a general location, for example, 'cheese is in the fridges', which was not very helpful."

Sacking the robot didn't go exactly as planned, though. When shop boss Franco Margiotta told Fabio to pack his bags, he asked: "Are you angry?" and some members of staff even burst into tears.

Dr Oliver Lemon, who worked on the bot for the University, added: "One of things we didn't expect was the people working in the shop became quite attached to it.

"When we had to pack it up and put it back in the box one of them started crying. It was good in a way, because we thought the opposite would happen and they would feel threatened by it because it was competing for their job."

The experiment with Heriot-Watt University was filmed for the BBC's 'Six Robots and Us' series, currently available on iPlayer.

Margiotta is a six-store supermarket chain with all of its outlets based in and around Edinburgh, since you ask. µ