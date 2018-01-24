AMD quietly pushes out more info on the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G

AMD HAS quietly released a few - not much, but a few - more details about the specifications of its forthcoming Ryzen APUs - Ryzen CPUs with integrated Radeon Vega graphics.

The devices were first unveiled at the CES 2018 trade show in in Las Vegas, Nevada two weeks ago and now slides released on the AMD website this week have provided a soupçon of more details.

The Ryzen 3 2200G - like other Ryzen 3 CPUs - will offer four cores and four threads, compared to the four cores/eight threads on offer with the Ryzen 5 2400G. The Ryzen 5 CPU also has a max boost clock of 3.9GHz to to the Ryzen 3's 3.7GHz.

Both have the same six megabytes of level 2 and level 3 cache and both offer the same configurable thermal design power (cTDP) rating of between 45 and 65 watts.

In terms of the integrated graphics, the Ryzen 5 bears 11 graphics compute units (704 stream processors) to the Ryzen 3's eight (512 stream processors), and a higher graphics frequency of 1,250MHz to the Ryzen 3's 1,100MHz.

The devices will be available on 12 February at prices of $99 and $169, respectively, and will also include AMD Wraith Stealth coolers.

While Ryzen has enjoyed a positive reception over the past year with its competitive performance against Intel - especially at the price points hit by AMD - the parts are let down by the lack of integrated graphics, compared to Intel.

Both parts will fit AMD's AM4 socket, so will slot nicely into current A320, B350 and X370 motherboards.

While Intel's integrated HD graphics are nothing particularly special, it means that AMD users need to pay extra for a graphics card before they can even turn their machines. Many non-gamers, in any case, don't need the latest graphics cards for the kinds of applications they typically use. µ