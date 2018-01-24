Apple pushes out Meltdown patch for macOS Sierra and El Capitan

APPLE'S FINEST have rolled out fresh security update to secure older versions of macOS against the Meltdown processor bug.

Cupertino did whack out a patch for macOS High Sierra pretty soon after the Meltdown and Spectre flaws came to light. But its more venerable iterations of macOS were deemed less of a priority.

But the new patch brings in all the protections offered by the High Sierra update to macOS version running Sierra 10.12.6 and El Capitan 10.11.6.

If you're running an even older version of macOS then you're out of luck: you'll need to upgrade to a newer macOS, or fork out for a new Mac machine that has the guts to power the more up-to-date version of macOS - or you can just keep your fingers crossed and hope for the best.

Some people might be a bit miffed about why Apple left older version of macOS out of the first patch, and such a move could fuel conspiracies around Apple forcing people to move to its latest systems and tech.

But Apple isn't alone in abandoning legacy software. Microsoft has consigned numerous Windows versions to the bone orchard given that updates to older devices can bork legacy software.

Alongside the macOS patch, Apple also released an update for iOS 11, version 10.2.2.5, which features a fix for the ChaiOS text bug that can crash iMessage and iPhones when opening a text with a certain GitHub link.

This means that tech pranksters lose a string to their be-a-dick bow, but for everyone else it means a more stable iOS 11 experience is on the cards, providing they have a relatively new iPhone or one with a healthy battery. µ