Acer reveals a trio of cheap and cheerful Chrome OS machines

ACER HAS REVEALED a trio of cheap-and-cheerful Chrome OS machines, aimed at the education world and fans of Google's web based operating system.

First up is the Chromebook 11 C732, a durable-looking Chromebook that can weather a 48-inch/120-centimetre drop, apparently, and has a keyboard that's resistant to spills.

Spec-wise the C732 sports either an Intel Apollo Lake generation Celeron dual-core N3350 or quad-core N3450. Hardly benchmark crushing processors, but more than enough to handle driving Chrome OS. RAM goes up to 8GB and on-board storage can hit 64GB of eMMC SSD.

The display comes in a variety of guises ranging from basic TN panels to touchscreen IPS display; resolution sits at 1366 x 768, but on an 11.6in display that resolution should be acceptable.

A less than retina-searing screen is probably why the C732 is offering a solid 12 hours of claimed battery life. It's also well connected with a brace of USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 connections, and a microSD card reader.

Going on sale in April, the C732 will cost a wallet-friendly €329, or around two-hundred and ninety of Her Majesty's fine British pounds. That's not bad for a Chromebook.

Alongside the C732 is the Chromebook Spin 11, which as the name would suggest is a 2-in-1 Chromebook. What that really means, of course, is that it has better hinges.

Sharing a lot of similarities with the C732, it offers the ability to be flipped into a tablet mode, the Spin 11 has a 11-inch 1366x768 IPS touchscreen display and can be specced with either one of the two

Intel Celeron processors or a more powerful Pentium N4200 quad-core. RAM and storage options are the same as the C732.

With Android apps now on Chrome OS, the tablet mode of the Spin 11 is likely to be more appealing, especially to students. An optional Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) stylus is also available for people who like to do some digital doodling or note-taking.

The Spin 11 is by no means a Pixelbook challenging device, but when it goes on sale in April it will be a fraction of the price at €379, or about £330.

The third Chrome OS machine is the Chromebox CX13, compact computer that makes use of Intel's eighth-gen chips and comes with a bevy of connectivity, including USB Type-C, five USB Type-A ports, and HDMI and Ethernet connections.

The compact Chromebox looks to be something schools could use as an alternative to bulky and more pricey desktop PCs - or something you could plug-in to the television at home as a cheaper alternative to the Intel NUC.

However, Acer has yet to reveal any pricing or release date for the CX13, though we doubt it'll be massively costly. µ