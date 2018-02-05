Apple HomePod pre-orders sell out as shipping times slip in Blighty

SHIPPING TIMES for the Apple HomePod have slipped to 13 February in the UK ahead of the speaker's launch on Friday.

Over on Apple's website, it appears the firm has sold out of pre-order stock, with the HomePod in Space Grey and White both now listed as shipping on mid-February.

It's unclear whether the firm saw a mad rush of buyers over the weekend, or whether it had a lack of stock to begin with. The latter option is perhaps more likely, as the bin-like speaker was originally set to ship in time for Christmas but was delayed until 'early 2017'.

At the time, Apple said it "needs a little more time before it's ready for our customers".

If you're desperate to get your hands on an Apple HomePod on launch day without having to go outside, EE still appears to have stock at the time of writing.

First announced at WWDC last year, the HomePod is Apple's first stab at the Amazon and Google-dominated smart speaker market. Like its competitors, the speaker is controlled by Apple's artificial intelligence-powered assistant - Siri - which can do things such as read out the news and send iMessages and also act as a "musicologist" that will help you discover new music.

The device itself measures 7in tall, and Apple has defended its bin-like design by talking up its "seamless 3D mesh fabric" as having "incredible acoustic properties".

Inside you'll find Apple's A8 processor, which the company claims is "the biggest brain inside of a speaker". This sits alongside a 4in Apple-built subwoofer and a seven tweeter array with precision acoustic horns and directional control.

The speaker also features "spatial awareness", which allows it to automatically tune the sound to the space the speaker is in, along with a six-microphone array.

Apple's HomePod will come in White and Space Grey. And thanks to its built-in HomeKit support, it'll allow you to control smart appliances around your home, even by using your iPhone from another location.

Last week, Apple clarified which streaming services the HomePod supports. Unsurprisingly, it's bad news for Spotify users. µ