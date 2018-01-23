Integral trumps SanDisk with 'record-breaking' 512GB microSD card

SELF-STYLED 'MEMORY SPECIALIST' Integral has launched the 'world's first' 512GB microSD card.

The UK-based firm has stolen the crown from SanDisk, which touted its 400GB card as 'record-breaking' in August last year. While SanDisk's card remains the fastest with transfer speeds of 100MB/s, compared to Integral's max speeds of 80Mbps, the UK firm's new microSD card brings half a terabyte storage to smartphones users for the first time.

The memorably-named Integral 512GB microSDXC V10, UHS-I U1 card, ahem, meets the Video Speed Class 10 (V10) standard. This means it has a minimum write speed of 10MB/s and, according to Integral, "makes the capture of Full HD video on devices including digital cameras, action cams, drones and camcorders quicker and more reliable."

The microSD should work with any device that supports the microSD XC standard, which means as well as Android mobes, it'll slot into your dashcams, action camera and home security devices.

"Consumers have been clear in their call for increased storage, as mobile devices have become essential to many in everyday life," said James Danton, marketing manager at Integral Memory.

"The need to provide extended memory for smartphones, tablets and a growing range of other mobile devices such as action cams and drones has been answered. As a company, we are very proud to be the first to achieve the 512GB capacity milestone in microSDXC, worldwide."

Integral's 512GB microSD card will arrive on shelves in the UK next month, but the firm hasn't yet said how much it'll cost. It'll likely be a wallet-buster, though, as the 400GB Sandisk card is currently on sale for $249.99. µ