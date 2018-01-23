Facebook reckons it's made a new unit of time

FACEBOOK HAS CREATED a new unit of time which it is calling 'flicks', despite April Fool's being a few months away.

The social network said a flick is but a mere 1/705,600,000 of a second, and a GitHub page explains just what the hell Mark Zuckerberg's crew has been smok... working on as "the smallest time unit which is LARGER than a nanosecond". For those who want to know for comparison, a nanosecond is 1/1,000,000,000.

This all might seem like a bit of technical willy-waving from Facebook, but flicks are intended to be used as a means to sync video frame rates. Facebook is pretty keen on video these days.

The idea is that flicks can be used to measure the individual durations of frames in a video using integers (whole numbers to maths haters) rather than decimals to ensure the frames are all in sync.

If you love video editing and maths then you could probably figure out that various sample frequencies or frame rates such as 25hz, 60hz, and 120hz divide nicely into 1/706,600,000, resulting in whole numbers rather than fiddly decimals.

Essentially, Facebook is trying to make the process of video production and editing easier, rather than throw another measurement of time into the mix to give physics students a headache.

On GitHub, flicks is linked to the Oculus VR division of Facebook, which would suggest that it could be a good tool and measurement to help get frames in order when producing 360 videos and content for virtual reality (VR) use.

To avoid the feeling of disembodiment and nausea, frame rates and neatly synced video are important in VR experiences, arguably more so than graphical fidelity, as they can better trick a person's mind into believing it's in the virtual environment rather than standing in a space with a clunky headset on strapped on their bonce.

Time, ironically, will tell if flicks get widely adopted in the video world. µ