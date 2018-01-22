Linus Torvalds slams Intel's Spectre and Meltdown fixes as 'garbage'
He seems to be getting more laid back as he gets older
LINUS TORVALDS, trusty founder of Linux (and by that we mean he can be trusted to have an opinion of everything) has criticised Intel's attitude to the Spectre and Meltdown fixes suggesting that they are not taking the issue seriously.
In an exchange on the Kernel Mailing List, Torvalds calls the solution "very much part of the whole 'this is complete garbage' issue."
The swipe was taken at a former Intel engineer who has been a contributor to the kernel for some considerable time. He'd been describing the idea that Indirect Branch Restricted Speculation, which is at the root of the vulnerabilities, was being fixed by a solution "where a future CPU will advertise 'I am able to be not broken' and then you have to set the IBRS bit once at boot time to *ask* it not to be broken."
Torvalds responds: "You seem to have bought into the cool-aid." (referring to an acid test of the sixties) "Please add a healthy dose of critical thinking. Because this isn't the kind of cool-aid (sic) that makes for a fun trip with pretty pictures. This is the kind that melts your brain."
He adds: "It's not that it's a nasty hack. It's much worse than that."
And then on to the main rant:
"The whole IBRS_ALL feature to me very clearly says "Intel is not serious about this, we'll have a ugly hack (sic) that will be so expensive that we don't want to enable it by default because that would look bad in benchmarks".
"So instead they try to push the garbage down to us. And they are doing it entirely wrong, even from a technical standpoint."
Crescendo coming up…
"As it is, the patches are COMPLETE AND UTTER GARBAGE."
No. Not that. This:
"WHAT THE F*CK IS GOING ON? And that's actually ignoring the much _worse_ issue, namely that the whole hardware interface is literally mis-designed by morons."
Although most distros of Linux are already protecting machines at a software level, the battle to create firmware fixes for Intel's chips continues with the company recently admitting that even its newer CPUs are affected.
And let's face, it, if anyone was going to pick them up on it, it was going to be Linus. The utter legend that he is. µ
INQ Latest
Meltdown and Spectre fallout leads to first RC9 of a Linux Kernel since 2011
4.15 follows shortly
Boffins claim battery breakthrough using, er, crumpled graphene balls
Lithium-metal batteries are lighter and hold more juice
Kim Dotcom is suing the New Zealand government for billions of dollars
Loved up... but weighed down with debt
Sony's Xperia XZ Pro will ditch headphone jack, probably
FCC filing reveals flagship will ship with a USB-C dongle