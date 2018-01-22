Linus Torvalds slams Intel's Spectre and Meltdown fixes as 'garbage'

LINUS TORVALDS, trusty founder of Linux (and by that we mean he can be trusted to have an opinion of everything) has criticised Intel's attitude to the Spectre and Meltdown fixes suggesting that they are not taking the issue seriously.

In an exchange on the Kernel Mailing List, Torvalds calls the solution "very much part of the whole 'this is complete garbage' issue."

The swipe was taken at a former Intel engineer who has been a contributor to the kernel for some considerable time. He'd been describing the idea that Indirect Branch Restricted Speculation, which is at the root of the vulnerabilities, was being fixed by a solution "where a future CPU will advertise 'I am able to be not broken' and then you have to set the IBRS bit once at boot time to *ask* it not to be broken."

Torvalds responds: "You seem to have bought into the cool-aid." (referring to an acid test of the sixties) "Please add a healthy dose of critical thinking. Because this isn't the kind of cool-aid (sic) that makes for a fun trip with pretty pictures. This is the kind that melts your brain."

He adds: "It's not that it's a nasty hack. It's much worse than that."

And then on to the main rant:

"The whole IBRS_ALL feature to me very clearly says "Intel is not serious about this, we'll have a ugly hack (sic) that will be so expensive that we don't want to enable it by default because that would look bad in benchmarks".

"So instead they try to push the garbage down to us. And they are doing it entirely wrong, even from a technical standpoint."

Crescendo coming up…

"As it is, the patches are COMPLETE AND UTTER GARBAGE."

No. Not that. This:

"WHAT THE F*CK IS GOING ON? And that's actually ignoring the much _worse_ issue, namely that the whole hardware interface is literally mis-designed by morons."

Although most distros of Linux are already protecting machines at a software level, the battle to create firmware fixes for Intel's chips continues with the company recently admitting that even its newer CPUs are affected.

And let's face, it, if anyone was going to pick them up on it, it was going to be Linus. The utter legend that he is. µ