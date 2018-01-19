Google rushes out a fix for Chromecast and Home WiFi woes

GOOGLE HAS released a fix for the bug in its Chromecast and Google Home devices that was causing worldwide WiFi borkage.

As we reported earlier in the week, a bug was causing a flood of data hit people's home networks when trying to cast, and as a result, WiFi has been crashing right left and centre and where it's not been the case, casting has been a bit of a mare.

Or to put it Google's way: "In certain situations, a bug in the Cast software on Android phones may incorrectly send a large amount of network traffic which can slow down or temporarily impact Wi-Fi networks. The specific impact to the network will vary depending on the router."

The issue wasn't confined to any specific router (though TP-Link devices manifested first) and the fix is actually being rolled out as an update to Google Play Services and will start appearing on people's phones and tablets over the weekend, presumably triggering the update to your devices.

What's slightly awkward about that is that Google Play Services downloads and updates silently for the most part, and so does the update to firmware for both Chromecast and Google Home, so if you're looking for assurances that the app is updated and the problem is solved, the only way you will know for sure is that the problem will stop being a problem.

There's also no timescale for this update, but given that the issue was only isolated and reproduced a couple of days ago, this is some seriously fast work by Google. There's also the option to sideload the APK from the usual sources, but we're not linking to that sort of thing here because you'll only blame us if it goes wrong. If you're the type of person that does that sort of thing, you'll know where we mean. µ