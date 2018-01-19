Microsoft's Windows 10 Timeline is real and it's rolling out to Insiders

MICROSOFT HAS CONFIRMED that its much-delayed Timeline feature for Windows 10 has rolled out in the Insider latest build of the operating system.

In an email to participants of the Insider Programme, the feature that had originally been slated for the Fall Creators' Update 2017 is described as "an amazingly easy way to get back to websites, apps and activities you were working on in the past".

Timeline brings continuity between different Windows 10 machines, meaning that you can pick up from where you left off on different machines. Alongside Continuum, Microsoft hopes it will put them back in the game across form factors.

It has proved more difficult to implement than Microsoft expected, it would seem, but it looks like it is now ready for mass testing. It includes access to apps and files that you've been using recently, even if you've closed them on the other machine - all machines share a history.

Additionally, the My People app gets bolstered with drag and drop functionality, and the Windows UI is starting to roll out its new design with more transparency and more animations, which is likely to meet with a mixed reaction if it's anything like the new Skype app.

Microsoft Edge now supports push notifications, even if the browser is closed, which is very exciting for anyone who thought "You know, what Windows 10 really needs is more pop-ups". Which is no one.

Other improvements include an overhaul for region and language settings, more languages supported in the Emoji panel - 190 to be precise including 152 that have tooltip support, so you can see that it really is an aubergine and nothing more.

The handwriting panel now lets you choose which font your handwriting is converted into. Wingdings, please.

Additionally, if you start a reply from a toast notification (say, from Skype) then accidentally dismiss it, what you typed will remain as a draft.

In the server and professional editions, there's updated to Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG), which protects applications by virtualising them in Hyper-V. µ