Intel's new RealSense cameras bring 'human-like' 3D sight to any device

INTEL HAS RELEASED two RealSense cameras called the D415 and the D435 that can add 3D capabilities to any device.



The two "ready-to-use" cams are aimed at makers and educators as well as hardware prototyping and software development, both come in a USB-powered form factor and are capable of processing complex depth in real time, thanks to the firm's fresh RealSense vision processor D4.

"Many of today's machines and devices use 2D image recognition-based computer vision, but with Intel RealSense's best-in-class depth technology, we are redefining future technologies to ‘see' like a human, so devices and machines can truly enrich people's lives," said Intel's VP and GM of the RealSense Group, Sagi Ben Moshe.



"With its compact, ready-to-use form, the Intel RealSense D400 Depth Camera series not only makes it easy for developers to build 3D depth sensing into any design, but they are also ready to be embedded into high-volume products."



Supported by the Intel RealSense SDK 2.0, the cameras are available across different platforms for the first time, and run on an open source RealSense Software Developer Kit (SDK), which Intel said features the firm's RealSense viewer to allow developers, OEMs/ODMs and system integrators to unlock new depth data with access to the depth camera.

This could tackle everything from viewing the depth stream, visualising 3D point clouds recording and playing back streams to quickly configuring multiple cameras together and calibrating cameras, the chipmaker claimed.



The two cameras can also be used both indoors and outdoors and in any lighting environment, which probably makes then ideal for use on drones and robots with AR or VR features.



"As applications for a range of computer vision uses advance across VR/AR, robotics, drones and more, adding new levels of depth for real-time feedback will make devices significantly more intelligent and enable new experiences," the firm added.



The D415 and the D435 cameras are both available to pre-order from now for $149 (£107) and $145 (£104), respectively. µ